Lumpy virus: Burhanpur civic body to quarantine affected cattle 

As of now, four animals have been kept in the quarantine area. According to the Veterinary Department, 10 animals have died due to the virus so far.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the lumpy virus aggressively spreading in the area, Burhanpur Municipal Corporation has decided to quarantine the affected cattle in the district.  The administration has earmarked Renuka Udyan to quarantine the infected cattle. 

The employees of the Municipal Corporation are arranging their fodder and water. 

Animals infected with the virus are seen roaming in public places in the urban area. At present, the municipal corporation does not have any data for this, but it is engaged in mobilising arrangements for the animals.

