Lumpy skin disease: NGO to take care of 3250 ‘Kamadhenu’ in Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the rapidly spreading lumpy skin disease among cattle in the state, the government has decided to engage non-government organisation (NGO) to take care of more than 3250 cows at Asia’s biggest sanctuary for cows at the Kamdhenu Gau Abhayaranya in Salaria village, nearly 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Spread over 472 hectares, the sanctuary can house 6,000 cows, but currently, only 3250 cows are there. It was built at a cost of Rs 32 crore. The Samvardhan Board runs over 600 registered gaushalas in the state in which over 1.4 lakh bovines are reared.

It was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board chairman Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri and RSS Kshetra Sanghchalak Ashok Soni by worshipping 11 cows.

Meanwhile, despite this, hundreds of cows are roaming on the streets, while authorities are crying about the lack of staff and now the sanctuary has been handed over to a private agency. The authority quoted staff crunch as the reason behind the decision.

According to information, one Rajasthan-based NGO has been shortlisted for the work after tenders were floated by the authorities and five NGOs did their presentation before authorities.

Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board chairman Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri informed that the process was going on for the last six months. We called tenders from different organisations who are ready to take care of the sanctuary.

Five NGOs expressed their interest and we called everyone to present their ideas and presentations before the authority. After preliminary scrutiny, three NGOs seemed fine, but one of them refused, while the other NGO told us that they do not have sufficient staff, so we finally gave a Rajasthan-based NGO to look after the sanctuary.

The board chairman added that the authority will give Rs 50 per cow which NGO will spend Rs 20 on feeding the cows while remaining Rs 30 for other arrangements.

About Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaranya

The total capacity of cows in Salaria Sanctuary is 6 thousand and at present, there are 3250 cows here.

Authorities spend Rs 40 to 50 per day on each cow and if it is correct then the authority spends Rs 18,000 annually on each cow.

If even half the number of cows remains in the sanctuary, then the annual budget is more than Rs 6 crore.

A doctor, an agricultural specialist, and 5 veterinary field officers are posted here.

The salary of a doctor is around Rs 70 to 80 thousand, and the monthly salary of a veterinary field officer is around Rs 50 to 60 thousand. Besides, Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh are given per month to five people. Also, the salary of an agricultural specialist is around Rs 30 thousand, monthly.

There is an online contract for straw and labourers working in the sanctuary. According to officials, more than 100 employees are working there at present.

Read Also Agar Malwa: Rs 20L sanctioned for shed at Baijnath Mahadev temple