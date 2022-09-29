Agar Malwa: Rs 20L sanctioned for shed at Baijnath Mahadev temple

Representative Photo |

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): In order to protect devotees visiting Baijnath Mahadev Temple from sun and rain, a budget of rupees twenty lakh to construct a shed in the temple premises has been approved by the MP Mahendra Singh Solanki. To look after its work, Baijnath Mahadev Vikas Samiti has been converted into an implementing agency.

According to the letter issued by the Solanki, the construction work should be completed within a time limit of 75 days with technical, financial and administrative approval as per the provisions of MP LANDS guidelines.

While giving the said information, BJP district media in-charge Mahesh Sharma said that this step is taken in order to protect the devotees from the sun and rain. Notably, thousands of devotees visit the temple from faraway places. Lack of shed means that they have to wait in the scorching heat and heavy rainfall.

Read Also Agar: Villagers protest against setting up of solar plant on grazing land