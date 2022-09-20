Agar: Villagers protest against setting up of solar plant on grazing land 

Representative Pic |

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers from Kasai Dehriya and Dhoodhpura villages have protested against the installation of solar plants on the hilltop land at Kasai Dehriya and Dhoodhpura village.

The villagers marched to Agar district collector's office and handed over a memorandum to naib-tehsildar Kapil Sharma addressing the district collector Avdesh Sharma.

In the memorandum, villagers said that this land near the village has been used to graze cattle in the village for years now. A large number of trees and plants have also been planted on this land and a pond has been dug up on this land for the animals of the village to drink water.

All this will come to an end if the solar plant is installed here, the process of which is currently underway.

Thus, through the memorandum, villagers demanded to leave the grazing land for the animals and not set up solar plants on this land.

A large number of villagers including Udai Singh Gurjar, Shivnarayan, Vishal, Rajendra Singh, PratapGurjar, Abhishek, Gorvadhan, Bhuru, Satyanarayan, Sumer, Rahul, Devkaran were present on this occasion.

