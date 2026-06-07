LPG Price Hike Adds To Inflation Burden In Jhabua | Representative image

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Domestic LPG cylinder prices have increased by Rs 29, adding to the financial burden on households already struggling with rising fuel and living costs in Jhabua.

Following the latest revision, the price of an HP domestic gas cylinder in Jhabua district has reached Rs 986.50.

The increase comes just months after a major hike in March, when cylinder prices were raised by Rs 60.

With the latest revision, the cumulative increase in domestic LPG prices has touched Rs 89 within the last three months, significantly affecting household budgets and kitchen expenses.

The price hike has also sparked political reactions. The Congress party criticised the central government through social media, alleging that rising inflation is putting additional pressure on common citizens.

The party claimed that government policies are increasing the cost of living and reducing household savings.

LPG prices are revised by oil marketing companies on the first day of every month. The rates are influenced by several factors, including international LPG prices, crude oil trends, transportation costs and currency exchange rates.

Consumers in Jhabua and other parts of the country now face higher cooking fuel expenses amid continuing concerns over inflation.