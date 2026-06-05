Indore Vande Mataram Case - Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Corporator Faujia Sheikh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Corporator Faujia Sheikh Aleem has suffered a major legal setback after a local court rejected her anticipatory bail application in the much-discussed Vande Mataram disrespect case.

The case had sparked widespread controversy following an incident at a Municipal Corporation council meeting, in which alleged refusal to sing Vande Mataram led to a political storm. A case was subsequently registered under relevant legal provisions, triggering protests and demands for strict action from various organisations.

Apprehending arrest in connection with the case, Faujia Sheikh Aleem had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. During the hearing, the prosecution strongly opposed the plea.

District Public Prosecutor Abhijeet Singh Rathore argued that the matter was linked to national sentiments and public emotions, and therefore deserved serious consideration. He urged the court not to grant anticipatory bail, given the nature of the allegations.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined to provide relief to the former opposition leader and dismissed her anticipatory bail application.

The decision is being viewed as a significant development in the case, which has remained under public and political scrutiny since the controversy erupted. Further legal proceedings in the matter are expected to continue in the coming days.