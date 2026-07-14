LPG Cylinder Theft Gang Busted, Three Held In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three members of a gang involved in stealing domestic LPG cylinders and recovered 11 stolen cylinders along with a stolen motorcycle in the Azad Nagar area, officials said on Monday.

According to the police, a team was formed on the instructions of senior officers to keep a close watch on suspected criminals.

During the operation, the team received information that a man was attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle at a throwaway price in Azad Nagar.

Acting on the tip-off, police detained Mohit Yadav, a resident of Musakhedi, and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession. Investigation revealed that the motorcycle had been stolen from the Azad Nagar area and a theft case had already been registered.

During interrogation, Mohit allegedly disclosed the names of his associates, Garvat alias Kaka alias Baba and Kunal alias Kunnr, both residents of Musakhedi.

Police arrested the duo and recovered 11 domestic LPG cylinders allegedly stolen from the area. The accused were allegedly planning to sell the cylinders at low prices.

The recovered motorcycle and LPG cylinders are collectively valued at about Rs 60,000. During questioning, the accused allegedly told police they were addicted to drugs and committed thefts to finance their addiction.

Police have arrested all three accused and are investigating their possible involvement in other theft cases in the city.