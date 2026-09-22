Low Rainfall Damages Kharif Crops, Farmers Seek Compensation In MP’s Barwani | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Low rainfall has affected Kharif crops in Pati and surrounding rural areas, with farmers reporting damage to maize, cotton, urad, jowar, bajra, moong and cowpea.

Farmers have sought a crop-loss survey, compensation and drought declaration for the district.

Pati farmer Suresh Bhavre said his six-acre cotton crop had dried up, with an investment of around Rs 15,000-20,000 per acre. He said the damage had made it difficult to recover even the input costs.

Farmer Gautam Parmar said inadequate rainfall affected crops, while one or two rains during the season further damaged standing crops.

Bomia farmer Deepak Bhavre said he had borrowed money to cultivate maize and cotton on three acres, but insufficient rain damaged the crops.

Farmers also raised concerns over crop insurance payments, saying compensation is often delayed or insufficient compared with cultivation costs.

They have demanded immediate assessment and relief. Regional MLA Rajan Mandloi has written to the administration, seeking a crop survey, adequate compensation and a drought declaration. The actual extent of damage will be known after the survey.