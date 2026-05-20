Love Triangle Drove Gandhi Memorial Medical College Doctor To Suicide | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A love triangle has allegedly emerged as the driving motive behind the suicide of Dr Aman Patel, a resident of Jabalpur and final-year postgraduate (PG) student in the Medicine Department at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGM), who jumped to his death from the sixth floor of his hostel roof late on Sunday night.

The victim’s family has levelled serious allegations against a female student from the college's Ophthalmology department, claiming her recent involvement with another man pushed Patel to take the extreme step.

According to the family, Patel and the female student were in a long-term relationship and had been discussing marriage. However, tensions arose when she allegedly started talking to another youth.

Family members stated that just before the incident, Patel had a heated phone conversation with the woman, during which she abruptly told him, "I won't talk to you anymore, do whatever you want."

Following this exchange, he went straight to the roof. Patel's girlfriend had frantically called his friends late at night, stating that he had stopped answering her calls and expressing severe anxiety that he might take a drastic step. By the time his friends began searching for him, Patel had already jumped.

Final phone calls and heartbreaking text messages

Minutes before his death, around midnight, Patel called his paralysed mother, telling her that he "wasn't feeling well." He also sent a final text message to a close friend containing the password to his mobile phone.

The police have seized Patel’s phone and laptop for forensic analysis, and further investigation is underway.

College sets up probe committee

The MGM Medical College management has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. The committee has been strictly ordered to submit its comprehensive findings and report to the undersigned authority within three days of the issuance of the order.

The inquiry committee comprises Professor of Medicine Dr Dharmendra Shambar as chairman, Associate Professor of Microbiology Dr Sunil Ahirwar as member, Medical Officer of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MY) Dr Arvind Mandloi as member, and Medical Officer Dr Rohit Badheria as membe