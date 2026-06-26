Love Dispute Ends In Gunfire, Case Filed In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were critically injured after a dispute linked to a romantic relationship escalated into stone-pelting and gunfire in a village under Kalukheda police station.

Police have registered cases against 11 accused from both sides and launched a search for those absconding.

According to police, the incident began on Thursday after a young woman allegedly left the village with a male acquaintance. Following a complaint by her family, a missing person report was registered.

Later, members of the woman's family visited the young man's house to discuss the matter. The meeting soon turned into a heated argument, which escalated into a physical clash and heavy stone-pelting.

One person was injured before police reached the spot, controlled the situation and shifted the victim to hospital.

The dispute flared up again late at night when the woman's maternal uncle allegedly arrived with several associates.

During the confrontation, members of the group allegedly opened fire, leaving three persons with serious gunshot injuries. The injured were referred to Ratlam Medical College after first aid.

Kalukheda SHO said a named FIR has been registered against 11 people, including eight from one group and three from the other.

SP Amit Kumar visited the village on Friday, reviewed the situation and directed officers to arrest the accused at the earliest.