Lord Shiva's Beloved 'Shyamu' Elephant To Complete 10 Years Of Service In Ujjain's Mahakal Sawari

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shyamu, the elephant that carries Lord Mahakal during the Shravan procession in Ujjain, is set to complete 10 years of service on August 10.

His Service is completing 10 years in this year's second Shravan procession on August 10.

August 10, 2026 Routine

On the morning of August 10, Shyamu will be bathed and specially decorated before leaving for the temple. He will then be fed around 30 kg of cucumber, 10 kg of watermelon, 10 kg of bananas and 10 kg of papaya.

After reaching the temple, a silver howdah will be placed on his back. Lord Mahakal, in the Manmahesh form, will be seated in the howdah before the royal procession begins through the city.

After returning home at around 7:30 pm, Shyamu's fast will end. He will then be fed green grass, bran and a nutritious meal prepared with wheat flour.

Part Of Annual Tradition

According to Shyamu's owner, Shravan Giri Maharaj, the elephant first joined the Mahakal procession in 2016 and has been part of the annual tradition ever since.

He said the day of the procession is special for Shyamu. From the morning, the elephant's behaviour changes, and he starts swaying as if he knows it is time to serve Lord Mahakal.

As part of a long-followed routine, Shyamu observes a fast throughout the day. Before leaving for the Mahakal Temple, he is given only fruits. His meal is served only after he returns home following the completion of the procession in the evening.

Shravan Giri Maharaj said his family has been serving Lord Mahakal with elephants for the past 46 years. He also claimed that some people had tried to stop Shyamu from taking part in the procession, but the elephant has once again been given the opportunity to serve.

About a month ago, a veterinary doctor had said Shyamu was unwell. Following this, the Forest Department conducted a health check-up and collected blood samples, which were sent to a laboratory in Jabalpur for testing. However, the test report is yet to be received, according to officials.