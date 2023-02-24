Lootere: Three members of inter-state gang in cop net

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid romping business, three members of a gang indulged in rampant thefts ran out of luck and were arrested by the crime branch, police said on Thursday. They allegedly confessed to have committed thefts in Gujarat and two places in Rajasthan.

The accused were handed over to Gujarat police for further investigation.

According to a crime branch officer, a tip-off was received that three persons, involved in thefts in Gujarat and Rajasthan were seen in the city. Acting on the same, the crime branch team launched a search operation and managed to corner them. The accused were identified as Javed of Azad Nagar,

Manish alias Tony and Kohinoor alias Bhuria of Dhar district.

WHAT THEY CONFESSED

The accused allegedly informed the police that they were indulged in the thefts in Gujarat and Rajasthan and they managed to steal Rs 12.40 lakh including Rs 10 lakh in cash from a house in Panchmahal area in Godhara a few months ago. The police were searching the accused in connection with the same.

AND IN RAJASTHAN

They confessed to have committed another theft in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. Rs 50,000 in cash and valuables worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from there. They later targeted a house in Pratapgarh district and fled with goods worth Rs 6 lakh from there.

ALSO, ON-THE-RUN

Police said Javed was also on-the-run in connection with a case of NDPS Act in Mandsaur district. He was also booked by the Juni Indore police station, Vijay Nagar, MIG, Chandan Nagar, Khajrana and Banganga for his involvement in theft, planning for robbery, assault etc. About 14 cases were registered against him.

IN ARMS ACT CASE

Manish was booked thrice in Dhar for his involvement in an Arms Act case, assault threatening while

Bhuria was booked by the Pithampur police for his involvement in a loot case there.

The accused were handed over to the Gujarat police station staff for the recovery of stolen goods and further investigation.

