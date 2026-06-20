Loose 33 kV Power Line Sparks Panic In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted on Friday when a loose wire from a 33 kV high-tension power line came into contact with a house on Modi Road during strong winds, triggering panic in the area.

Although no one was injured in the incident, the house's electrical wiring was extensively damaged, causing financial losses to the family.

Mamta Bai Sondhia, a resident of Modi Road, alleged that the power line passing over her house had been hanging loose for a considerable period.

At around 2 pm on Friday, the wire reportedly touched the house, resulting in a fault and allowing high-voltage current to pass through the premises.

The resident claimed that similar faults had occurred in the past and submitted a written complaint to the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company Limited, seeking immediate repairs and preventive measures.

Residents expressed concern over the condition of the power line and warned that failure to address the issue could result in a serious accident in the future.

Junior Engineer Imran Khan said the complaint had been received and that an inquiry would be conducted into the matter.