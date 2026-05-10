Lokmata Devi 'Ahilya Prasadam' Centre Launched In Maheshwar On 300th Birth Anniversary | FP Photo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): As part of celebrations marking the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, "Ahilya Prasadam" was launched at the Tourism Facilitation Centre and Library Building in Maheshwar.

The initiative, developed through the combined efforts of social organisations, government and the administration, aims to provide tourism guidance and traditional Nimar cuisine under one roof for visitors and devotees.

Patron and director Jitendra Negi said the centre would help connect tourists with Maheshwar's cultural heritage and local traditions.

During the programme, Padma Shri Shalinidevi Holkar was honoured with the "Devi Shri Ahilya Samaj Seva Samman-2025" for her contribution to handloom textile manufacturing and women's empowerment. Owing to health reasons, her representative, Pushpraj Singh received the honour on her behalf.

MLA representative Vikram Patel, city council vice president Sachin Sharma, Lions Club member Sujata Kothari and several prominent citizens were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Residents welcomed the initiative and described it as an important step towards promoting Maheshwar's cultural identity.