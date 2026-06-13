Lokayukta Traps Two Cooperative Society Employees Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta Special Police Establishment, Indore unit, caught two employees of the Seva Sahkari Sanstha Maryadit in Atyana, Gautampura, in Depalpur Tehsil, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer.

The complainant, Zakir Hussain, a resident of Kunghara village in Depalpur tehsil, had approached Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay with his grievance.

Hussain stated that he had availed a loan of Rs 2 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme in 2024.

Due to his inability to repay the amount within the stipulated timeframe, he was required to deposit Rs 2.30 lakh, including interest, to renew his loan in 2026.

However, the society employees allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 to process and finalise his loan renewal.

Following the complaint, the Lokayukta police verified it. Once the demand for the bribe was confirmed, a trap team was constituted.

In the afternoon, a team led by officiating Inspector Pratibha Tomar raided the Seva Sahkari Sanstha office in Gautampura. During the operation, Aman Joshi (computer operator and in-charge committee manager) and Rameshchandra Pandya (assistant committee manager) were caught red-handed while accepting the Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant.

A case has been registered against both the accused under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and further investigation is underway.