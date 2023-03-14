 Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence & offices in Dewas, Ujjain and Indore over disproportionate assets
Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence & offices in Dewas, Ujjain and Indore over disproportionate assets

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
File Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta raided residence and office of Mineral officer MK Khatadiya posted in Dewas over alleged disproportionate assets case on Tuesday morning.

Searches reveal Khatadiya owned several luxury cars and had bought properties on brother's name.

Aprart from Dewas, the Lokayukta officers also reached his Ujjain, Pithampura and Indore based factory and offices.

Notably, Khatadiya got posted as Class-2 officer in 1991. He worked in Ujjain, Indore and Dhar before getting transferred in Dewas.

The raid was ongoing at the time of filing this copy.

(More details awaited)

