Lokayukta Raids 9 Locations Of West Discom Official Shivram Semel Across MP | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta, Special Police Establishment (SPE), Indore unit, on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at nine locations linked to Shivram Semel, Superintending Engineer (Transmission and Finance) at West Discom's Pologround office in Indore.

Following a detailed valuation of seized assets and financial records, the Lokayukta said Semel possessed disproportionate assets worth Rs 14,54,15,754, allegedly 627% higher than his known legitimate income.

The raids came just eight days after he was promoted to the post of Superintending Engineer.

Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay said simultaneous searches were carried out in Indore, Pithampur, Ujjaini (Dhar) and Morena based on specific intelligence alleging the accumulation of illicit wealth during Semel's 33-year service.

According to the Lokayukta, Semel earned an estimated Rs 2 crore during his career, while the total value of his assets has been assessed at Rs 14.54 crore.

A case has been registered against Semel under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Semel joined the department as an assistant engineer 33 years ago. Before being posted in Indore seven years ago, he served in Jhabua, Sanawad and Khandwa.