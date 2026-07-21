Indore Police Set World Record With 8,534-Strong Anti-Drug Human Chain | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Police Commissionerate set a new World Record after 8,534 people formed a human chain under the "Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0 (Say No to Drugs)" campaign, surpassing its previous record of 7,100 participants.

Organised under the leadership of Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, the campaign aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.

Students, police personnel, athletes, members of social organisations, Nagar Suraksha Samiti volunteers, teachers, medical interns and citizens participated in the event.

World Book of Records editors Apoorva Menon and Palash Shukla presented the certificate to Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Singh urged people, especially the youth, to stay away from drugs, saying that eliminating substance abuse is a shared responsibility of society, educational institutions and law enforcement agencies. Participants also took an anti-drug pledge.

The event also set a World Record for the largest anti-drug awareness lecture delivered simultaneously to 8,534 people.