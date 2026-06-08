Lokayukta Nabs Manawar Patwari Red-Handed With ₹10k | FP photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta caught a patwari red-handed while accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe during a trap operation in Manawar on Monday.

The action was taken as part of an ongoing campaign against corruption under the direction of senior Lokayukta officials.

According to Lokayukta sources, complainant Arun Kumar Tiwari of Manawar reported that patwari Pravin Patidar was demanding Rs 20,000 for carrying out the mutation of two plots in Kasthali village that had been sold to Ankush Soni.

After receiving the complaint, the Lokayukta team verified the allegations and confirmed the demand for a bribe.

Following verification, a trap was planned on Monday. During the operation, the suspect patwari was caught accepting the first instalment of Rs 10,000 from the complainant at the patwari office in Manawar tehsil.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.

The action created a stir in the Revenue Department, while residents welcomed the crackdown on corruption and praised the Lokayukta's swift action.