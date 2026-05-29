Lokayukta Catches Government School Principal Taking ₹10,000 Bribe In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), Indore unit, on Friday caught a government school principal and nodal officer red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ?10,000.

The money was allegedly demanded to settle an official complaint filed against a private school director.

The suspect was identified as Rajkumar Chelani, principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary School No. 1 in Sanyogitaganj.

According to Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Sahay, the action followed a complaint filed by Ravi Jaiswal, a resident of Idris Nagar and director of The International Convent School, which operates from nursery to Class VIII.

Jaiswal told Lokayukta officials that the parents of a Class III student had sought a transfer certificate (TC) from the school. As ?1,200 in fees remained unpaid, the school declined to issue the certificate until the dues were cleared.

The parents subsequently lodged a complaint against the school with Chelani, who was serving as the area's nodal officer.

Bribe Demand During Inspection

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Talan said Chelani visited the International Convent School on Wednesday to inspect the complaint.

During the inspection, Chelani allegedly demanded ?10,000 from Jaiswal to close the matter. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Jaiswal approached the Lokayukta police. The agency discreetly verified the complaint and found prima facie evidence supporting the allegation.

Threats and Pressure Alleged

Jaiswal alleged that Chelani intimidated him during the inspection.

"He warned me that if the complaint reached senior officials, it would create serious problems for my school. He then gestured with all 10 fingers, indicating a demand of ?10,000 to settle the matter.

He also claimed that if senior officials became involved, they would demand at least ?50,000 to clear the school's name," Jaiswal said.

Trap Laid, Principal Held

Following verification of the complaint, the Lokayukta team laid a trap on Friday after Chelani allegedly agreed to accept the money.

Chelani called Jaiswal to his office chamber at Government Boys Higher Secondary School No. 1 to collect the cash. As soon as the money changed hands, the Lokayukta team apprehended him.

A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.