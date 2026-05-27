Lokayukta Action: Accused Had Demanded ₹4 lakh From A Woman Assistant Professor To Get Desired Posting In Mandleshwar | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta Police (Indore) on Wednesday arrested assistant professor Atmaram Solanki, posted at Government College, Mandleshwar, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at a dhaba on the Dhamnod bypass.

According to Lokayukta officials, Solanki had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from a female assistant professor in exchange for securing her desired posting. The complaint was lodged by Manoj Vaskel with Lokayukta SP Rajesh Sahay.

Officials said the accused allegedly claimed he had helped facilitate transfers earlier and repeatedly demanded money for the work.

During investigation, the Lokayukta team found that Solanki had allegedly already accepted Rs 1 lakh and was pressuring the complainant to pay the remaining amount.

After verification of the complaint, Lokayukta officials planned a trap operation. As part of the operation, the complainant was asked to meet the accused at Madhuban Dhaba on Wednesday and hand over Rs 50,000 as the next instalment.

The Lokayukta team caught Solanki red-handed immediately after he allegedly accepted the cash.

He was later taken to the Khalghat Rest House, where a case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Several officers and employees of the Lokayukta were involved in the operation.