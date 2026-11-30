Lokavyanjana 2026 In MP’s Ujjain Concludes With Historic Mahakal Declaration, Calls For Greater Recognition Of Folk & Tribal Heritage In Indian Museums | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day International Museum Conference 'Lokavyanjana-2026' concluded in Ujjain on Sunday with the issuance of the 'Mahakal Declaration', which calls for developing museums rooted in Indian knowledge traditions, cultural perspectives and civilisational consciousness.

The declaration, issued by the Indian Museums Association, emphasised the need to design, construct, present and operate museums in accordance with Indian aesthetics while giving due recognition to the cultural expressions of folk and Tribal communities.

The conference was jointly organised by Veer Bharat Nyas, the Indian Museums Association and the Dattopant Thengadi Research Institute, Bhopal, under the Madhya Pradesh government's department of culture.

The final day began with the Dattopant Thengadi Memorial Lecture by former Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh national president Sajji Narayan CK. Citing the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata and other Indian literary and classical traditions, he highlighted India's eternal philosophy. Describing Thengadi as a 'Rashtra Rishi', he discussed his ideological contribution to the Indianisation of labour movements and his role during the Emergency.

Two parallel academic sessions followed. Mukesh Kumar Mishra chaired presentations on visual representation of oral traditions, museum presentation of 'Ramkatha', Tribal history at Udaipur's City Palace Museum, Odisha's 'Ghumura' dance, Tribal representation in museums and cultural expressions of women and children.

In the second session, Seema Yadav chaired presentations on living oral traditions, Tharu folk symbols, 'Kolam' tradition, Bengal's folk culture, regional history through terracotta art, Santhal cultural expressions and rural India's folk heritage.

As many as 35 research papers were presented. Teachers, researchers and students from institutions including PARAM Institute, Bengaluru, Kumaun University and Dr BR Ambedkar University participated. Discussions covered museums' evolving role, documentation of folk and Tribal arts, preservation of cultural memories and transmission of traditional knowledge.

Indian Museums Association president Anand Vardhan, Veer Bharat Nyas, Madhya Pradesh secretary Shriram Tiwari, Rahul Rastogi and Dattopant Thengadi Research Institute director Mukesh Kumar Mishra attended the concluding ceremony. Samrat Vikramaditya Vishwavidyalaya, Ujjain, vice-chancellor Arpan Bhardwaj was the chief guest and former Mauritius culture minister Mukteshwar Chunni the special guest.

Vrishti Mittal, Medini Jaiswal and Ankit Chanchal received prizes for research and presentations. Jasneet Kaur 'Ginny' received a special award for the cover design of the Journal of Indian Museum. Indian Museums Association secretary Rajesh Prasad delivered the vote of thanks.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!