Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Collector's Call For Preventive Vigilance

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Bedekar underscored the pivotal role of monitoring teams in ensuring the integrity and transparency of the forthcoming general elections. A total of 22 checkpoints have been strategically established across the district. This includes 15 inter-state checkpoints and 7 inter-district checkpoints. Dedicated monitoring teams will conduct round-the-clock surveillance at these checkpoints to monitor election-related activities.

Dr Bedekar directed officers of the special surveillance team (SST) to rigorously check all vehicles passing through their designated blocks. Immediate action should be taken against any suspicious vehicles or individuals. The SST points will be continuously monitored at the district headquarters through webcasting technology.

In adherence to Election Commission guidelines, the district administration has registered officers and employees of all political parties on the C-Vigil App. This digital platform enables swift action on complaints related to expenditure and violations of the model code of conduct. Dr Bedekar instructed the voter surveillance team (VST) officials to closely monitor the campaign activities of political parties during the elections. Daily reports should be submitted to the district election office, ensuring real-time oversight of the electoral process.

Emphasising the importance of upholding the model code of conduct, Dr Bedekar stressed that any information regarding illegal activities or disruptions should lead to immediate FIRs or punitive actions against the involved parties. Deputy district election officer Priyanshi Bhanwar, assistant returning officer and sub-divisional officer Revenue Tapis Pandey, deputy collectors GP Aggarwal and Nidhi Mishra besides officials from district panchayat, forest department and police administration also attended the meeting.