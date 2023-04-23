Lok Adalat on May 13: West Discom offers rebate to consumers on fine amount

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Up to 30 per cent discount will be given on the basic amount in electricity cases at the Lok Adalat which is to be held on May 13. Discom has issued around 50,000 notices to consumers in this regard.

Officials said that civil liability of pre-litigation level cases in Lok Adalat will be given up to 30 per cent discount on the principal amount, 100 per cent discount will be given in interest. The exemption will be given only on cases of civil liability up to Rs 50,000.

Chief vigilance officer of West Sicsom Kailash Shiva said that according to the instructions of West Discom MD Amit Tomar, preparations are been made for Lok Adalat through 425 zones, distribution centres and offices of the power distribution company.

The settlement will be done in cases of power theft and irregularities registered under sections 126 and 135 of the Electricity Act 2003 in the Lok Adalat.

Eligible domestic, agriculture, and non-domestic consumers up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 HP will be exempted from redressal through pre-litigation.

Officials informed that after the prescribed discount, the balance bill will have to be paid in a lump sum. The exemption will be given only in case of theft/unauthorized use of electricity by the applicant for the first time.