Locomotive Care Centre Campus Turns Green In A Year In Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Locomotive Care Centre (LCC) of Ratlam Division, Western Railway, has undergone a remarkable transformation within a year through its Garden Revival Campaign launched during Environment Week in June 2025.

The initiative aimed to restore neglected gardens and improve the environmental quality of the campus.

Under the guidance of senior divisional mechanical engineer (Diesel) Manoj Chhabra and other officials, employees and supervisors took up the campaign as a mission.

Through regular maintenance, monitoring and teamwork, the campus has become greener, cleaner and more attractive.

According to Ratlam Division PRO Mukesh Kumar, quarterly audits were conducted to review progress, while trophies were awarded to sections that performed exceptionally well.

This encouraged healthy competition among employees and strengthened participation in environmental activities.

The campaign also promoted the concept of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Unused materials were creatively reused for fencing, decorative structures, entrance gates and garden pots.

A large number of ornamental, medicinal and fruit-bearing plants, including lily, sandalwood, peepal, harsingar, Ashoka, champa, mango, papaya and jamun, were planted across the campus.

Today, the once-neglected areas are covered with lush greenery, creating a healthier and more pleasant environment for employees and visitors while showcasing Western Railway’s commitment to environmental conservation.