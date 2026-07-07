Locals Surprised by ‘Road Over Road’ Construction In Alot | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Residents have questioned the construction of a cement concrete (CC) road over an asphalt road built barely two months ago from Kargil Square to the Tal railway gate at a cost of lakhs of rupees.

Many residents, who had praised the quality of the earlier road, expressed surprise at the decision to reconstruct an already usable stretch.

They pointed out that roads in several wards and localities have remained in poor condition for years, forcing commuters to navigate mud and potholes during the monsoon, with no repair work undertaken.

Photographs of the ongoing work have circulated widely on social media. Residents questioned whether the decision was based on technical requirements or reflected lapses in planning and implementation.

They urged the authorities to prioritise development in areas with damaged roads and demanded a technical inquiry into the decision to construct a new CC road over the recently built asphalt stretch.

Admin appoints Sonis as Alot CMO

The administration has appointed Jaora Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Chandrashekhar Sonis as the additional Chief Municipal Officer of the Alot Municipal Council. Sonis formally assumed charge at the Alot office on Monday.

The administration made the appointment after public representatives repeatedly demanded an early posting to ensure smooth administrative operations.

Sonis previously served as CMO in Alot and is well acquainted with the town's civic issues, local conditions and the council's functioning.

His return is expected to accelerate pending development work and improve administrative efficiency.