Locals Protest Muddy Tap Water Supply In Petlawad | FP photo

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Petlawad have raised concerns over the quality of drinking water supplied under the town's Rs 20 crore water supply scheme, alleging that muddy and contaminated water continues to reach households despite assurances of purified water.

They claimed the water is unfit even for bathing, forcing nearly 80% of families to buy packaged drinking water every month.

The town has depended on water from the Ajab Borali reservoir since 1994-95.

Residents said authorities have replaced pipelines three times over the years and commissioned a new filtration plant in 2018 under a 10-year maintenance contract awarded to a Gujarat-based construction company.

However, they alleged that several wards continue to receive water through old pipelines, affecting the quality of the supply.

Questioning the effectiveness of the upgraded scheme, residents said they continue to spend nearly Rs 1,000 every month on drinking water cans despite the multi-crore project.

They urged the administration to improve the filtration system, replace ageing pipelines where necessary and ensure a regular supply of clean and safe drinking water to every household.