Locals Demand Proper Drainage As Waterlogging Worsens On Bamankhedi–Rozana Road Ahead Of Chehlum | FP photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bamankhedi and Rozana raised concerns over the worsening condition of the Bamankhedi-Rozana Road on the Jaora-Sitamou route.

Locals demanded action on stagnant dirty water that gets accumulated due to the absence of a proper drainage system.

Due to waterlogging, the problem of mud, foul odour and mosquito breeding has led to health risks for motorists and pedestrians.

Household wastewater flows directly onto the road, while garbage continues to collect in the area, raising fears of infection.

They alleged that even after repeated complaints, concerned authorities have failed to act.

Locals are concerned as the major Chehlum event, hosted at the Hussain Tekri, is around the corner. Here, massive gatherings are hosted, which draw thousands of devotees at the Tekri.

Residents, led by HAM National Secretary Farooq Khan, submitted a memorandum to SDM Sunil Jaiswal and CEO Balwant Nalwaya.

In the memorandum, they demanded drainage construction and streetlight installation. Khan warned that the administration would be responsible for any untoward incidents if conditions remain unchanged.