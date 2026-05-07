Liquor Shop Near Toll Plaza Against Supreme Court Guidelines -One Of The Reasons Behind Regular Accidents, Allege Locals In Sitamau | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Frequent accidents on Mandsaur-Sitamau route, that resulted in several fatalities in recent years, have raised serious concerns among residents and authorities. The district administration and public representatives recently discussed measures to improve road safety and prevent further mishaps.

However, allegations against the Mandsaur District Excise Department have triggered fresh controversy.

A written complaint submitted to Sitamau SDM Shivani Garg alleged that a liquor shop near the Bilantri Toll Plaza on the Sitamau-Mandsaur road operates in violation of Supreme Court directives and excise regulations.

The complaint stated that the shop functions dangerously close to the toll plaza and the main road, leading to gatherings of intoxicated people during the night. Residents linked these gatherings to a rise in road accidents and public altercations in the area.

Following the complaint, Garg directed the District Excise Officer to submit a detailed report within two days and take action against any violations. Despite the official communication, the Excise Department reportedly failed to respond.

The complaint also alleged that liquor contractors constructed winding approach roads near the Gurjarbadiya and Bajkhedi junctions to project on official records that the shops lie beyond the mandatory 500-metre restricted zone. However, residents claimed that the outlets remain visibly close to the highway.

Garg confirmed that she had sought information and clarification from the District Excise Officer regarding the alleged violations, but the department has not responded so far.