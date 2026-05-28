Liquor Row Turns Violent, Four Labourers Stabbed In Indore | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four labourers were stabbed by three men late on Wednesday night at Choithram Mandi under the Rajendra Nagar police station limits following a dispute over money for liquor.

According to police, the victims were identified as Suraj, 26, Sunil, Ranjit and Arun, all of whom work at Choithram Mandi. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital and are stated to be in critical condition.

The incident occurred when Suraj went to use a restroom during work hours. He was allegedly confronted by an acquaintance, Ganesh, who demanded money to buy alcohol. When Suraj said he had no money, Ganesh allegedly demanded the keys to his vehicle instead.

Suraj reportedly agreed to hand over the keys, but meanwhile Ganesh’s alleged accomplices, Akash and Dharmendra, arrived at the spot and began abusing him.

Hearing the commotion, Suraj’s colleagues Ranjit, Arun and Sunil rushed to his aid. A heated argument followed and quickly escalated when the three suspects allegedly pulled out knives and stabbed all four labourers in the abdomen, head and waist.

Police registered a case against the suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and detained them.