Liquor Row: Tribal Leader, Excise Officer Trade Charges Over Alleged Illegal Movement In Aalirajpur |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy over alleged illegal liquor trade in Aalirajpur district intensified on Thursday after Madhya Pradesh Tribal Development Council state vice-president Mahesh Patel accused police and the Excise Department of protecting major operators.

At a press conference, Patel alleged that liquor was being transported through Sorwa, Chandpur, Jhadoli, Chhaktala, Andharkanch and Kathiwada. He claimed liquor was brought from Gujarat at night and cited CCTV footage of two suspicious vehicles moving between 1- 1: 30 am. He demanded an inquiry into permits, vehicle movements and excise records.

Patel alleged that poor Tribals were arrested for possessing small quantities of liquor while major operators escaped action. He also sought an inquiry into the role and mobile call records of Radheshyam Garhwal of Kukshi, and demanded an impartial probe ordered by the collector. He alleged vehicles moved towards Gujarat frequently after 9 pm.

In a video statement, excise officer Radheshyam Rai rejected the allegations as baseless. He said Garhwal was a government employee and held no liquor contracts. Rai said the department would conduct night patrols and inspect vehicles. He said it has two vehicles and three inspectors for the district, while trucks carrying 100 to 200 cases of liquor had been seized at Kathiwara and Andharkanch.

Patel gave the administration eight days to act against major operators, warning that Tribal community members and Congress workers would launch an agitation across Aalirajpur, Jobat, Kathiwara, Chhaktala and Phulmal if no action was taken.