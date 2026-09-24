Factory Worker Found Dead Near Tea Stall In Indore’s Banganga, Police Probe Cause | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a man was found under suspicious circumstances near a tea stall under Banganga police station limits early on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pardeshi Ikka, a resident of Nandbagh.

A local woman who runs the tea stall spotted the body around 6:30 am when she arrived to open her shop and immediately alerted the police.

ACP Rubina Mizwani, along with a police team, rushed to the scene near the Avantika Gas Agency plot to initiate an investigation.

Preliminary inspection revealed a minor injury mark on the victim's head, and a strong smell of alcohol was emanating from near the body. Police said Pardeshi Ikka was originally from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, and had been working at a factory in Indore for several years.

"The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem and forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports are received," ACP Mijwani said.

Police have begun reviewing CCTV footage from a nearby liquor shop and questioning the victim's friends.

Initial footage and statements indicate that the victim was seen heading to a liquor shop with a friend shortly before the incident and had consumed alcohol.

Police are currently investigating the matter from both murder and accidental death angles.