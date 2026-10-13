Liquor Hidden Behind Cement In Container, Police Seize ₹1.62 Crore Worth Of Liquor And Vehicle; One Arrested In MP's Alirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aalirajpur police seized illicit liquor and a transport container worth a combined Rs 1.62 crore and arrested a man from Rajasthan in a major liquor smuggling case.

The operation was conducted by Chandpur police on Sunday following a tip-off about a cement container allegedly carrying illegal liquor.

Police set up a checkpoint on the Khandwa-Baroda Highway and intercepted the vehicle. During the search, officers discovered liquor cases concealed behind cement inside the container.

Police recovered 1,426 cases containing 12,505 bulk litres of liquor. The liquor was valued at Rs 92,10,300, while the container was estimated to be worth Rs 70 lakh, taking the total seizure value to Rs 1,62,10,300.

The arrested suspect was identified as Hemaram (30), of Bamarla village in Sedwa tehsil of Barmer district, Rajasthan.

According to police, Hemaram stated that he had loaded the consignment at Narwana, near the Punjab-Haryana border, and was transporting it to Baroda. The reported route included several locations across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

A case has been registered against Hemaram under the Excise Act, and further investigation is underway.