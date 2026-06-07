Lift Plunges 100 Feet At Hydropower Project Site; 6 Labourers Injured In Neemuch | FP photo

Jawad/Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Six labourers were injured after a lift carrying seven people reportedly fell from a height of around 100 feet at the under-construction Greenko Hydropower Project in Khimla village under Rampura police station limits on Sunday.

One of the injured workers is in critical condition, while two occupants escaped without serious injuries.

Following the accident, project personnel provided initial assistance to the injured workers at the site. As their condition required further medical care, ambulances shifted them to a hospital in Neemuch for treatment.

Administrative officials reached the project site soon after receiving information about the incident.

The accident occurred three days after Madhya Pradesh Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla visited the project on June 4.

During the visit, he reviewed construction progress and safety standards and held discussions with officials regarding quality and safety measures.

Reports circulating after the incident alleged that mobile phones of some workers were taken away to prevent photographs or videos from being shared.

However, SDM Kiran Anjana said no information regarding any attempt to conceal the incident or negligence by the management had come to her notice. She said that the project management informed the administration immediately after the accident.

SDM Anjana confirmed that seven people were in the lift when the accident occurred. She said five workers sustained injuries and one remains in serious condition.

Greenko Manager Amit Soni said the accident occurred within the Greenko premises but was related to L&T's operations.

L&T Manager Deepankar Chakraborty said an investigation has begun and the exact cause of the accident, along with any negligence, will be determined only after the inquiry is completed. He added that the injured workers are receiving treatment and are expected to recover.