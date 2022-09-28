Let your skin glow, and eyes speak during Garba

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Undeniably, Garba is one of the main fun parts of Navratri, and an essential part of it is to dress up and look our best.

While participating in Garba, we can grow spiritually, improve fitness, get a confidence boost, and more. To help you look your best, we bring you special guidance from experts Seema Soni, Jatin S, and Sneha Mukesh.

Prep your skin always: Seema Soni

Start with good skin care for a long lasting radiant look. Use a primer to ensure makeup stays for a longer time.

Mix a liquid highlighter or crush a bit of powder highlighter in your primer for a dewy skin effect.

Use a hydrating foundation with sheer coverage.

Apply highlighter on the high points to add extra sheen.

Add a pink lip balm on the lips for the plump effect.

Retro, fusion & bright colours in trend: Jatin S

Colourful, bright, retro or fusion looks are trending among youngsters who want to stand out in their Garba pictures.

“I love colours and make up is definitely a great way to stand-out,” Kulsum Pathan, young make-up artist, said.

Gujarati traditional looks are in demand for both male and females.

Some ways to make your eyes standout: Sneha Mukesh

Shimmery eyes- Keep your base simple and take your eye makeup up a notch by adding lots of shimmer.

Dramatic eyes- Add drama to your eyes by using dark eyeshadow shades such as blacks, emerald green, blue and browns. Complement this intense garba makeup look by lining your upper lash line with black eyeliner to brighten your eyes. Use waterproof mascara to flaunt lifted, thick, and long lashes with no clumps, smears or flakes!

Colourful eyes -Use the vibrant green, orange, blue black smoky eyeshadow.

Two looks for Garba 2022

Traditional look-Rule the night by adding gold to your eyes! Add a regal touch to your lips by wearing a classic red lipstick.

Full glam look- For a glamorous Garba makeup look, use bronze and deep brown eyeshadow shades. Add intense drama to your eyes by outlining them with the coal Kajal Super Black. Next, use waterproof mascara. Opt for dark to deep lip shades such as maroons or dark brown.