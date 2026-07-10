Leopard Kills Two Calves In Cattle Shed In MP's Kasrawad | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Kogawan village in Kasrawad after a leopard entered a cattle shed on Thursday and killed two young calves.

The leopard attacked the cattle enclosure of Antar Mangilal. Both calves, aged around 16 to 17 months, died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Villagers said the leopard was seen roaming near the cattle shed before the attack. Eyewitness Biju claimed he spotted the animal near the premises shortly before the incident.

The attack created fear among residents, who immediately alerted the Forest Department.

A team from the Pipalgone Forest Range reached the village soon after receiving the information.

Officials inspected the site and examined deep bite marks and other evidence found on the carcasses. A panchnama was prepared, and post-mortem examinations confirmed that a leopard had killed both calves.

Forest Range Assistant Omkar Dawar said the department has registered the case and initiated the compensation process for livestock loss as per government norms.

Meanwhile, villagers have expressed concern over increasing leopard movement in the area and urged the Forest Department to intensify patrolling and take effective measures to ensure the safety of residents and livestock.