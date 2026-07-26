Leopard Captured After Four-Day Operation; Villagers Finally Relieved In Khandwa | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard that had been terrorising villages in Pandhana tehsil for the past three to four months was captured by the Forest Department after a four-day operation, bringing relief to residents of Kharkhedi, Kakoda and Ambakheda.

The leopard had repeatedly strayed from the forest into villages and nearby fields, preying on cattle and creating fear among farmers and livestock owners.

Villagers said they had been forced to remain cautious while working in fields and grazing animals, especially after dusk.

The Forest Department intensified its efforts after the leopard recently killed a calf, triggering protests and demands for immediate action. Officials installed a cage, monitored the animal's movement and carried out continuous patrolling before successfully trapping it.

The Forest Department safely shifted the leopard on Saturday morning. Following the capture, residents expressed relief, saying they could now move around without constant fear.

Forest officials, however, urged villagers to remain vigilant, avoid entering forest areas alone, particularly at night, and immediately report sightings of wild animals instead of attempting to capture them. They said monitoring of the area would continue to prevent future human-wildlife conflict.