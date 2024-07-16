 Learning Knows No Boundaries: Khandwa MLA Inaugurates College, Takes BSW Exam Shortly After
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Khandwa MLA Kanchan Tanve appearing for BSW exam |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Khandwa MLA Kanchan Tanve leads by example once again here. In a remarkable display of dedication to education, she inaugurated the newly named Pradhan Mantri College of Excellence, formerly known as Neelkantheshwar Mahavidyalaya. Then she took her Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) exam at the same institution just half an hour later.

Spokesman Sunil Jain said that MLA Kanchan Tanve inaugurated the college by cutting the ribbon at 1:30 pm on Sunday. By 2:00 pm, she was seated in the examination hall, ready to take her BSW exam.

article-image

"There is no age for studying," Tanve remarked after completing her exam. "When we are mentally prepared, we can study and take exams under any circumstances. I urge all students to recognise the importance of education. It is a treasure that no one can take away from us. Study diligently and make your family and city proud."

article-image

Reflecting on her educational journey, MLA Tanve shared, "I studied up to the 8th grade at my maternal home and continued my education even after marriage. My passion for learning led me to take exams while serving as the district panchayat president. Now, as an MLA, I am committed to completing my BSW studies, which were left unfinished."

Tanve's actions are an inspiring reminder that learning is a lifelong pursuit, and with determination, one can achieve academic success regardless of age or circumstance.

