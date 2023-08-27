‘Leaders Have Become Selfish Politicos To Deceive Tribals’ | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The state's active leaders have transitioned from a social organisation members to selfish politicians, deceiving the tribal society.

MP Gajendra Singh Patel made these remarks while releasing Madhya Pradesh government's 18-year report card in Sendhwa.

A large number of BJP leaders and workers attended the discussion, including former cabinet minister Antar Singh Arya, municipal vice-president Mohan Joshi and several councillors such as Rahul Pawar and Vivek Tiwari.

Congress governments in the country have always planned to remove the poor, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided facilities for them, MP Patel said.

A proposal has been made to turn many cities and villages into smart cities in the state. MP Patel also acknowledged the seriousness of migration issue and assured that the government is working hard to provide maximum employment opportunities to stop migration.

Additionally, 1,200 teachers have been hired to improve school facilities. The MP assured that there will be more enthusiastic work towards the development of Sendhwa in the future as well.

