Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Man Who Provided Virtual Numbers For Issuing Threats Arrested In Mahidpur | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested another suspect linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly helping gang members make threatening calls to businessmen and traders, officials said on Thursday.

DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said that the suspect was identified as Nana, alias Rohit Barra, a resident of Mahidpur in Ujjain district. Barra served as the gang's technical mastermind and provided virtual numbers used to make threatening calls in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest was made by the SIT team of the city crime branch after cyber-technical analysis and information gathered from informants.

Tripathi said the action is part of the ongoing investigation into cases where traders and businessmen in the city received threats in the gang’s name. During questioning of previously arrested suspect Rajpal Chandrawat from Nagda, police received information about Barra’s involvement. He was later traced and arrested.

During preliminary questioning, Barra allegedly admitted that he provided technical support to the gang and arranged virtual numbers for calling activities. Police also found that he used various digital platforms to support the gang's operations. The police are now examining digital evidence and technical records connected to the case.

The suspect allegedly revealed that Sachin, alias Ved Prakash Sharma, was involved in the activities with him. Police said Barra’s criminal record has also come to light, and further details are being collected.

Cases have already been registered at the crime branch police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said further questioning is underway, and more important revelations are expected in the investigation.