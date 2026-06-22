Law Student Arrested For Selling Fake NEET Papers Using AI In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a first-year law student for allegedly creating and selling fake National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-2026) question papers using ChatGPT AI.

The accused, identified as Akshay Malviya, a resident of the Lasudia area, confessed during interrogation that he used the AI tool ChatGPT to generate a fraudulent question paper by feeding in old NEET papers. He then sold it to medical aspirants across the country for a nominal fee of Rs 100–200.

Kota connection and inter-agency alerts

The breakthrough came after Kota Police (Rajasthan) sent an official email to Indore Police on Saturday regarding a complaint lodged by a student in the coaching hub.

Akshay’s social media reels promising leaked papers had also alerted multiple central and state security agencies. The agencies shared inputs with local police. Following this, an SIT led by Inspector Neeraj Medha swung into action and arrested the accused.

Modus operandi

According to police, Akshay had pre-planned the fraud to exploit exam anxiety. He posted reels and messages on Instagram claiming he possessed the leaked NEET question paper and inviting aspirants to contact him.

The bait worked, attracting over 25 students nationwide. He came under police scrutiny during routine social media monitoring.

Custody and financial probe

The Crime Branch has secured a one-day police remand of the accused for further interrogation. Currently, around Rs 25,000 has been found in his bank account. Officials are examining transaction details and tracing mobile data of students who purchased the fake papers to determine if others were involved in the racket. A detailed investigation is underway to identify his network and possible accomplices.