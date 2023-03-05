LAUNCH OF LADLI BAHNA SCHEME: 4K women from Indore city to participate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the launch of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, scheduled in Bhopal on Sunday, 4000 women from the city will participate.

These women will depart from different areas of the city at 7 am. Arrangements have also been made for their refreshments and potable water etc.

On the instructions of Collector Dr Ilayaraja T., a control room has also been set up in the office of Women and Child Development Department. Programme Officer of Women and the Child Development Department Ramnivas Budholia informed that on the instructions of the collector, in-charge officers and assistant in-charge officers have been deployed in each bus. Along with this, first-aid kits have also been installed in the buses. These women will return on the same day after the programme.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said in order to avail the benefits of Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, sisters would be apprised of the same during the launch in Bhopal on March 5.

Addressing them, CM Chouhan said, “My dear sisters, there is no need to wander about to gather knowledge regarding the benefits of the scheme. Native and income certificates are also not required. Do not worry unnecessarily. To seek advantage of this scheme, a team of officer-employees will come to your village, your city and your ward and will fill up the application there.”

The CM said that the scheme has been made very simple. In the programme to be held on Sunday, March 5 between 1 pm and 3 pm, I will give detailed information on how to seek advantage of the scheme.”