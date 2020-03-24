Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 25 March

13 samples sent for testing

The district health department has sent as many as 13 samples for testing on Tuesday. About 21 samples have been received by MGM Medical College from Indore and various districts and testing report of all the samples is pending.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia, 13 samples were sent for testing and reports of all the samples were pending. “All these patients have been kept in isolation at private hospitals. No suspected patient has been kept in government hospital on Tuesday,” he added.

Meanwhile, department is also taking over the railway hostel for quarantine purposes.

“Railway hostel has 33 rooms all of which will be used for patients' quarantine especially for those who do not want to remain in home isolation,” he added.

Dept to provide stay to 20 nurses at training centre

As many as 20 newly joined nursing staff in health department faced trouble

in getting accommodation in the city. Most landlords refused to provide accommodation to them after which health department arranged their stay at the training centre.

It was decided earlier that training centre will be turned into isolation unit but the plan was dropped to provide accommodation to the nurses.

Medical colleges preparing to handle every situation

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College is also preparing to handle the crucial situation and

ordered for all the essential equipment, medicines and protective gears.

College administration has ordered ventilators, N95 masks, gloves, and other equipments for the same

along with taking the stock of medicines.

“We have been increasing our medical infrastructure and stock,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti

Bindal said. Meanwhile, MY Hospital has also suspended the routine OPDs and taking care of emergency cases.

Private hospitals ordered to run cough and fever OPD

Administration has directed private hospitals to run separate OPDs for cough and fever cases. They

should keep these patients away from routine patients. Meanwhile, CMHO Dr Praveen Jadia said that no hospital can refuse treatment of any patient especially emergency patients.