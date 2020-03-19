Latest Coronavirus news of Indore on 19 March

Now, get samples tested in Indore

There was a ray of hope on Thursday amid the COVID-19 scare. It’s good news for Indoreans that testing facilites to track the deadly virus has started at the microbiology lab at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

Meanwhile, sample of a 73-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday night has been taken and will be tested here in Indore itself.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, “Consultant of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Arvind Rai visited the microbiology lab at MGM Medical College on Thursday and expressed his satisfaction over the facility. He also trained our staff over testing of samples for COVID-19.”

She said they have started testing of the patients and report of the patients would be found in a day.

However, first few samples of the patients would also be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for re-confirmation of the reports of Microbiology Lab.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that as many as 19 samples were sent for testing so far out of which 18 samples were tested negative while report of one patient is pending.

“Report of the 73-year-old man, who was kept in isolation at Medanta Hospital on Wednesday night, is pending. He had returned from Dubai on March 7 and developed symptoms of cough and cold after which he was kept in isolation,” the CMHO said.

Private hospitals occupied isolation wards

In a major negligence at the time of COVID-19, many of the private hospitals, out of 18 authorized hospitals, occupied the isolation wards, with other patients, which were kept reserved for the suspected patients of COVID-19.

The negligence of some of the private hospitals came to fore when health department officials asked to get the 73-year-old patients admitted in isolation in any of the isolation ward. Later, Chief Medical and Health Officer and other officials reprimanded the hospital management and told them to vacate the isolation wards.

“We have called a meeting of all 18 private hospitals which were told to prepare isolation ward. Action would be taken against them if they continue such negligence in the time of emergency,” Dr Jadia added.