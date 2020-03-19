India

Updated on

PM Modi calls for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 to combat coronavirus pandemic

By FPJ Web Desk

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

PM Modi
PM Modi
File Image

PM Narendra to address the national at 8 pm amidst the coronavirus pandemic. 

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus situation

The whole world is going through a very serious phase of crisis at this time: PM Modi

In these two months, 130 crore citizens of India have firmly fought the corona global epidemic: PM Modi 

It is very important for every Indian to be alert: PM Modi

In such a situation, when there is no medicine for this disease, it is very important to keep ourselves healthy: PM

People above the age of 60-65 shouldn't leave their houses: PM Modi 

Unless you are from the hospital or media or other such industries, you should isolate yourselves: PM Modi

On Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, no one will leave their houses: PM Modi asks to follow 'Janata curfew'

The success of Janata-curfew will prepare us for the challenges to come: PM Modi

At 5 pm on March 22 we will stand at the door, balconies,  we will praise the people fighting coronavirus: PM Modi 

Refrain from going to the hospitals for routine checkup. Consult your family doctor on phone

The govt has set up an COVID-19 Economic Taskforce: PM Modi 

The pandemic has shook middle class and lower middle class: PM Modi

We have made sure that there will be no stop of supply of essential items. Please don't hoard anything : PM Modi

I urge the business people of the country, the high income group, that if possible, take care of the economic interests of the people from whom you take services: PM Modi 

In such a situation, do not cut their salary, decide with sensitivity, with full humanism. Always remember, they too have to run their own family, save their family from disease: PM Modi

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in