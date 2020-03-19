PM Modi calls for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 to combat coronavirus pandemic

PM Narendra to address the national at 8 pm amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167 (including 25 foreigners), 4 deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
In these two months, 130 crore citizens of India have firmly fought the corona global epidemic: PM Modi
In such a situation, when there is no medicine for this disease, it is very important to keep ourselves healthy: PM
Unless you are from the hospital or media or other such industries, you should isolate yourselves: PM Modi
On Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, no one will leave their houses: PM Modi asks to follow 'Janata curfew'
At 5 pm on March 22 we will stand at the door, balconies, we will praise the people fighting coronavirus: PM Modi
We have made sure that there will be no stop of supply of essential items. Please don't hoard anything : PM Modi
I urge the business people of the country, the high income group, that if possible, take care of the economic interests of the people from whom you take services: PM Modi
In such a situation, do not cut their salary, decide with sensitivity, with full humanism. Always remember, they too have to run their own family, save their family from disease: PM Modi
