Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on May 31

35 more win over COVID-19 in Burhanpur, Now only 53 active cases in district

As many 35 patients were discharged from hospital in Burhanpur on Sunday after they successfully fought the coronavirus. With this total number of active cases reduced to 53.

Burhanpur, one of the biggest hot spot in the state after Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain recorded as many 303 COVID-19 cases. However, good recovery rate enabling district to limping back to normalcy as 235 patients have already defeated the disease.

District collector Praveen Singh who was present at the hospital along with the doctors and the health staffers informed that currently 53 patients are undergoing treatment in the district and all of them are stable. Around 30 to 40 patients are recovering fully and they will be discharged from the hospital within next couple of days.

Collector Singh added that, except new cases who were admitted at the hospital recently, all patients recovered in the district.

6 cured, 9 under treatment in Mandsaur

In Mandsaur, as many six patients got discharged from the hospital after they were treated and cured. With this, only nine active patients are undergoing treatment in the district now and they are said to be stable. District recorded total 92 COVID-19 cases so far. With eight deaths, 75 patients already moved out of hospital after they defeated the disease.

All 53 samples report negative in Barwani

None of the 53 samples reported positive for COVID-19 in the district. So far, the district reported 53 corona patients and out of them, 36 got discharged. One person died due to the disease and currently 16 persons are undergoing treatment, including 14 in Barwani and two in Indore.

One more cured in Dhar

One patient got discharged in Dhar district on Sunday. With this total number of active patients in the district reduced to 12. Dhar recorded total 123 patients so far and out of them 108 were recovered and three persons were succumbed to disease.

8 new cases reported in Khandwa

Khandwa district reported eight new COVID-19 patients on Sunday. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma informed that all the eight persons are belonging to the areas which are already declared containment zone and that’s why there is no need to declare any new locality as containment zone.

Ratlam reports 3 new corona +ve cases

Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the town on Sunday taking the patients’ number to five in the town.

So far Ratlam district has recorded 37 cases. Out of them, one succumbed and 31 discharged leaving only five patients undergo treatment.

According to official information, a 22-year-old person and a resident of Rajaswa colony, 25-year-old resident of Maharshi Dayanand Marg and 26-year-old resident of Katju Nagar were found positive after their sample reports were received from Government Medical College (GMC) COVID-19 laboratory.

According to information, all the three new patients whose reports were positive have already been quarantined and traced suspects who came in contact with them. The three new patients have been sent to GMC situated isolation ward and their family members are quarantined. The work of contact tracing of all the three new patient has also commenced, said official information.

Meanwhile, three new containment areas have been added on Sunday which are Rajaswa Colony, Maharshi Dayanand Marg and Katju Nagar while on Saturday three containment areas were delisted from the containment zone Ganesh Nagar, Ambika Nagar and Sejawata. In the three delisted containment areas, no new case was reported since last three weeks, official press release added. At present there are eight containment areas - Jawahar Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Sheranipura, Tata Nagar, Shakti Nagar and today Rajaswa Colony, Maharshi Dayanand Marg and Katju Nagar.

As temperatures rise in Khargone, so do COVID-19 cases

Khargone: Khargone district reported three new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 140, officials said on Sunday.

A social media debate on whether rising temperatures could stem the spread of the virus was also getting laid to rest gradually due to the relentless march of cases, they added. Khargone district, sizzled at 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

"We were anticipating that with the rise in mercury, the virus spread may lessen. However, that is not happening right now," Khargone district collector Gopal Chandra Dad said.

"Three coronavirus positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count in the district to 140. Of these, 11 have died of the infection," Khargone chief medical and health officer Rajni Davar said.