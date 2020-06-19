Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on June 20

3 test positive, 8 discharged in Ratlam

Eight more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the Government Medical College (GMC) COVID-19 Hospital after recovery on Friday. District collector Ruchika Chauhan, SP Gaurav Tiwari, dean GMC Dr Sanjay Dixit, doctors and para-medical staff were present.

According to official information eight patients discharged included four patients of Ratlam city’s Nayapura and Mominpura area, while four patients of Joara’s Gadikhana. Total number of discharged patients from Covid-19 hospital is ninety out of total positive 130 so far.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening three samples were reported to be positive which included two persons from Ratlam and one from Jaora. Out of three new positive two patients were traced through contact history of a patient and one patient from fever clinic. Total number of active patients as per health bulletin on Friday is thirty four who are continued to remain admitted at the GMC Covid-10 Hospital.

5 discharged, 8 under treatment in dhar

In Dhar, five COVID-19 patients got discharged after they were cured completely on Friday. With this total number of active patients in the district reduced to eight. Six of them undergoing treatment in Dhar, while two others in Indore.

Dhar district collector Alok Kumar Singh informed that Dhar district recovery rate stands 93 per cent as 130 persons out of 143 COVID-19 patients got discharged after they recovered. District recorded five deaths due to novel coronavirus. Collector Singh added that to contain further spread, administration and health department emphasizing on early testing. Collector also appealed villagers to come forwarded for testing if they had any kind of symptoms.