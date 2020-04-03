Latest coronavirus news from Indore on 4 April

Screening, sampling on the high

As the number of COVID-19 patients has been increasing in Indore with each passing day, health department has been intensifying the screening and sampling of patients to control the spread of deadly disease.

For the same, district health officers have decided to call the doctors and nursing staff from other districts as well.

“We have called three doctors and three staff each from every district from Indore division. We are expecting to get the team of as many as 18 doctors and staff from different districts soon,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.

He added that as the number of patients has been increasing in city, we have been increasing the number of doctors’ team as well.

“We have completed the work of constituting 200 teams of ANM and health activists. These teams will start working from tomorrow and will survey the containment areas. Team will find out the number of people living in the area, number of elders and children along with their ailment status,” Dr Jadia said.

He added that the data will be uploaded through an application by which the department will know the people vulnerable to the disease in each area.

1800 people screened, 90-100 samples taken

Continuing the screening of people, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said various teams of health department has screened as many as 1,800 people in Friday in the containment area while samples of about 90-100 people were taken.

“We also sent many people to isolation and till date, we have kept 1500 people in quarantine, including those in home quarantine as well,” he added. On Friday, large number of people was sent to quarantine from Iqbal Colony, Sukhliya, and Ambikapuri area.

Chemist found positive

In the reports received on Thursday night, a chemist, resident of Sukhliya has also been tested positive. The only family member of the patient, his wife, was sent for health screening while locals were asked to remain inside their houses to check spread of the disease. Officials have also directed the people who had bought medicines from him to remain in quarantine for few days.

Doctor celebrates birthday by serving COVID-19 patients

Even after all odds, doctors are working tirelessly to save people’s life. Dr Sheru Singh of MGM Medical College had celebrated his birthday by serving the positive patients of MRTB on Friday.

HoD of respiratory medicine Dr Salil Bhargava said Dr Sheru Singh has been working positively to serve the patients. He came for duty on Friday morning and served the patients throughout the day.

“Our doctors are working while risking their lives. People should understand and respect the doctors and should support them in controlling the disease,” Dr Bhargava said.

IMA met Collector

A delegation of Indian Medical Association Indore Chapter met the Collector Manish Singh on Friday and asked him to provide security to the doctors.

Along with informing initiatives by IMA to arrange PPE kits for the doctors and staff, they also highlighted the issues of shortage of staff in nursing homes and other issues.

Dr Shekhar Rao, Dr Sanjay Londhe, Dr Brijbala Tiwari and others were present.