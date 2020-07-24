Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 25

15 discharged, 67 under treatment in Ratlam

Fifteen persons were discharged on Friday after recovering from Covid-19. Government Medical College(GMC) Dean Dr.Sanjay Dixit and Deputy Collector Manisha Vaskale gave them a warm sent off. As per the official information 67 active patients are under treatment at GMC.

Meanwhile, on Thursday district administration imposed fined on 77 shopkeepers for violating unlock norms and were directed to keep shut their shops for 24 hours period.

Civic bodies, revenue department and police collected Rs.2.30 lakh as spot fine from the unlock norms violators on Thursday.

First case detected in Guradiya Hatu

The first case of coronavirus was detected on Thursday in Guradiya Hatu, a village located near Hatpipliya. Janpad CEO Amit Vyas said that the patient’s family and residential areas was quarantined.

Phase II of KCD begins in Mahidpur

The second phase of Kill Corona drive (KCD) began on Thursday and will go on till July 31. SDM RP Verma conducted and urgent meeting of all officials, including tehsildar, block medical officers, doctors, block education officers, block resource coordinators and others. The officials were instructed to conduct surveys in the allotted time limit and that all teams are supposed to work in their previous allotted areas.

Sanitise containment areas thrice a day, says Dhar Collector

Collector Alok Kumar Singh has declared multiple areas as containment zones in BAdnawar, Sardarpur and Dhar as there are positive patients from each area. Manakratna Complex, Jawahar Marg has been declared as the epicentre. Singh has instructed Sardarpur, Dhar and Badnawar chief municipal officers to sanitise the containment areas thrice a day. He also gave them a free hand in delegating the duties allotted to them, including provision of dairy products, cleanliness, water and other grocery items.

Four shops sealed for violating unlock norms

SDM Vivek Kumar instructed tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar and naib tehsildar Anil Baghel to take an action against those businesses that are being operated post the curfew timings in the city. Four shops were sealed recently in the process. All businesses were instructed to close down after 7 pm. One shop near Vijay Stambh, Bus Stand, Nariman Point Square and Susari were sealed. Many shops in the Cinema Chowpatty area were also being operated till late. Baghel and Dawar reached the area and warned these shopkeepers about the proceedings. The team inspected all major roads of the city and made sure that people stayed indoors.