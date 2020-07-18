Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 19

Four-day complete lockdown in Kukshi

A total lockdown is being imposed in Kukshi from Saturday to Tuesday for four days. Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar has appealed the locals to abide by the lockdown. SDM Manohar Singh Bariya and other administrative officials conducted a meeting, in which they have pledged to flatten the curve. Dawar said that the city needs to be aware and cautious. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the lockdown, and will also be sent to jail. Only petrol pumps, dairy shops, medical stores, banks, vegetable markets and healthcare services shall remain operational. Former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, former BJP district head Ramesh Dhariwal, BJP mandal president Lokesh Chauhan, city Congress president SahdevPatidar, block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat and others marked their presence.

9 test positve in Gandhwani

According to the reports that arrived on Friday nine persons have tested positive in Gandhwani. The locality has been declared a containment zone. Dr HC Arya has appealed to the people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Samples of 42 persons have been collected by a team from Dhar at the Community Health Centre, Gandhwani. AYUSH medical officer Dr GajendraKataria and Dr Dilip Satpura collected the samples. Dr Akash Jamra of CHC said that the only way to prevent the disease is to take precautions.

Four more test positive in Neemuch

The test reports have confirmed four more corona cases in Neemuch on Friday. Manasa and Jawad also now have one positive each. The tally is now 12. Jawahar Nagar area has been declared a containment zone. About 507 samples have been sent for testing, out of which three were rejected, 492 tested negative and 12 turned out to be positive. One of these 12 cases belongs to Kanawati village, which is not contained as the patient was admitted as soon as he returned to Neemuch.