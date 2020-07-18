Latest coronavirus news from districts around Indore on July 19

Four-day complete lockdown in Kukshi
A total lockdown is being imposed in Kukshi from Saturday to Tuesday for four days. Tehsildar Sunil Kumar Dawar has appealed the locals to abide by the lockdown. SDM Manohar Singh Bariya and other administrative officials conducted a meeting, in which they have pledged to flatten the curve. Dawar said that the city needs to be aware and cautious. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the lockdown, and will also be sent to jail. Only petrol pumps, dairy shops, medical stores, banks, vegetable markets and healthcare services shall remain operational. Former MLA Mukam Singh Kirade, former BJP district head Ramesh Dhariwal, BJP mandal president Lokesh Chauhan, city Congress president SahdevPatidar, block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat and others marked their presence.
9 test positve in Gandhwani
According to the reports that arrived on Friday nine persons have tested positive in Gandhwani. The locality has been declared a containment zone. Dr HC Arya has appealed to the people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Samples of 42 persons have been collected by a team from Dhar at the Community Health Centre, Gandhwani. AYUSH medical officer Dr GajendraKataria and Dr Dilip Satpura collected the samples. Dr Akash Jamra of CHC said that the only way to prevent the disease is to take precautions.
Four more test positive in Neemuch
The test reports have confirmed four more corona cases in Neemuch on Friday. Manasa and Jawad also now have one positive each. The tally is now 12. Jawahar Nagar area has been declared a containment zone. About 507 samples have been sent for testing, out of which three were rejected, 492 tested negative and 12 turned out to be positive. One of these 12 cases belongs to Kanawati village, which is not contained as the patient was admitted as soon as he returned to Neemuch.
Alot: Teacher from Tal tests positive
A teacher from Government High School, Mudlakala has recently tested coronavirus positive. Tal now has four Covid-19 positive patients, including one from Madhopur, two from Tal and a teacher from Kharva Khurd village. The teacher was admitted to Ratlam Medical College. Samples of his family members were sent for testing and the teacher and his family remained home quarantined until the reports arrived. Sample of a private practitioner were also collected and ten reports are yet to arrive. Tehsildar Ramesh Chandra Sisodiya, naib tehsildar Ramesh Masare, chief municipal officer Ashok Sharma, chief medical officer Dr RK Pal and others are constantly asking people to exercise necessary precautions. Various awareness programmes are being organised to explain the danger that coronavirus poses. Despite efforts, the locals are not ready to wear masks in public and use sanitisers.
Mahidpur: No new case found under KCD
Samples of persons suffering from cold and cough were collected under the Kill Corona Drive, which were sent for testing. A total of 1,596 samples were collected, all of which tested negative. The survey team covered 60,655 houses of the tehsil and collected information of 2,68,442 persons. Government Hospital health officer Dr Nitin Acharya said that a fever clinic has been established at the hospital for testing cold and cough patients.
13 fined for not wearing masks in Hatpipliya
The administration imposed fined on people who ventured in public without wearing a mask on Saturday. Administration team reached public places and issued challans to all those roaming freely without wearing a mask. A total of Rs 3,300 was collected from eight such people Rs 100 each. Rs 500 each was collected from five shopkeepers for the same. The team has instructed the locals to wear masks when stepping outside.
Man fined for breaking home quarantine
A resident of Tal was home quarantined as he had previously come in contact with a corona positive patient at the Aspatal Road. Firoz Khan did not follow the orders and broke the home quarantine to visit the local market. Tehsildar and team found out about the deed and fined him for the same. He was fined Rs 2,000. Tal station in-charge also fine persons roaming around without wearing a mask. About 62 persons were fined Rs 100 each and Rs 6,200 was collected. Naib tehsildar also fined some people for the same and collected Rs 2,850.
